Criteria being developed for Covid-19 vaccination: Dr. Shahzad Waseem

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Tuesday said that a mechanism and criteria were being developed for COVID-19 pandemic vaccination.

Speaking in the Senate, he said that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had already approved the vaccines while process of its import would be started soon.

He said that vaccination for COVID-19 was an important national level issue and there should be no ambiguity on this issue.

Earlier, speaking on the COVID-19 vaccine, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi said that priority should be given in vaccination to the heart and other patients as they are more vulnerable to the pandemic.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed paid a glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, saying that he was visionary leader and well aware of the Indian mind set.

He informed the House that farmers protesting in India on republic day being observed today were chanted slogans Pakistan Zindabad and Khalistan Zindabad. He said the protesters also raised the flag of Khalistan on Nishan Sahib at Red Fort today.

Senator Gul Bushra raised the issue of laodshedding in various areas of Balochistan.

Senator Muhammad Akram, Senator Usman Khan Kakar and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also spoke.