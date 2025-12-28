Crime drop 37pc in Islamabad in 2025; serious offences down 69pc: ICT Police

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Crime in the federal capital witnessed a historic decline in 2025, with overall crime dropping by 37 percent and serious offences reducing by 69 percent compared to 2024, reflecting the improved law and order situation under Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

An ICT Police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that under the command of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police carried out across-the-board operations against criminal elements, leading to significant improvements in public safety.

The official said that due to effective policing, a leading international journal also ranked Islamabad among the world’s safer cities, highlighting the capital’s improved peace and security situation.

During 2025, Islamabad Police traced and resolved more than 20 high-profile cases in less than 24 hours, demonstrating professional investigation and rapid response capabilities.

The official said police arrested 23,683 accused persons during the year and recovered stolen property worth over Rs2 billion. In cases of dacoity, robbery, car and motorcycle theft, 578 gangs were busted and 1,308 gang members were arrested, leading to the recovery of 375 vehicles and 851 motorcycles.

He said strong action against murder cases resulted in the arrest of 187 accused, while over 4,000 proclaimed offenders and repeat criminals were also apprehended during the year.

Islamabad Police also launched indiscriminate action against land grabbers, registering 157 cases and arresting 161 accused, while more than 200 persons involved in aerial firing were taken into custody.

Under the “Armed-Free Islamabad” campaign, police arrested 2,308 accused involved in illegal weapons, recovering 304 rifles, 92 guns, over 2,200 pistols, 294 daggers and 37,491 rounds of ammunition.

In the fight against drugs under the “Nasha Ab Nahi” campaign, 1,801 drug peddlers were arrested, including 29 accused involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions. Police recovered 323kg charas, 550kg heroin, 161kg ice, 10kg opium, narcotic pills and 8,427 bottles of liquor.

Due to improved investigation standards, courts awarded 14 death sentences and 14 life imprisonments in murder cases during 2025.

The official said Islamabad Police held over 1,270 open courts, benefiting more than 100,000 citizens, while 3,973 professional beggars were also arrested to curb organised begging.

To maintain law and order, police conducted over 465 search operations and provided security and facilitation during 2,337 law and order events throughout the year.

While ensuring public safety, four police officers embraced martyrdom and 33 were declared ghazis during duty in 2025.

New initiatives launched during the year included the establishment of the Police Response Unit, City Watch Squad, model police stations under the SIPS protocol, modern checking systems, body-worn cameras at checkpoints, e-police posts and revival of Alternate Dispute Resolution centres.

DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police, adding that consistent reforms and professional policing would continue to further strengthen peace in the federal capital.

APP/rzr-mkz