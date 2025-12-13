Credit goes to Nawaz Sharif for launching big development projects in country: Ahsan Iqbal

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had introduced development based politics in the country.

He said this while addressing the launching ceremony of the book titled ‘Mard-e-Ahan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’ written by Muhammad Nawaz Raza at Lahore Press Club.

He said, “Nawaz Sharif has huge fan following just because he came up with country’s economic agenda to ensure development and prosperity.”

The minister said that credit goes to Nawaz Sharif that he had launched all big and worth mentioning development projects in the country.

He stated that Nawaz Sharif had not only tried to give new direction to the country’s economy but understanding the requirements of modern economy, Mian Nawaz Sharif had introduced economic reforms during 1990 and 1991.

He said that India followed almost all those reforms introduced in Pakistan by Nawaz Sharif and Manmohan Singh had admitted that India had benefited from these reforms. Ahsan Iqbal said that it was very unfortunate that Pakistan could not continue those reforms in the country which resulted in bringing instability.

He said that if Nawaz Sharif had implemented those reforms for 10 years in the country then he would have been recognised as greater leader than Mahathir Mohamad.

He said that when in 2013, Nawaz Sharif came to power, Pakistan had been facing worst electricity load shedding crisis, terrorism and economy was in poor condition but under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif country was steered out of these challenges.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor project highlighted country as emerging economy in the world.

Ahsan Iqbal said that in 2017, through a conspiracy PML-N government was toppled and the development journey in the country was halted.

He said, “Nawaz Sharif has made remarkable efforts for ensuring connectivity in the country adding that today travelling time from Gilgit to Sakrdu had reduced to almost 03 hours from 12 to 13 hours.”

Federal minister said that travelling time from Multan to Lahore and Sukkur to Multan had reduced.

Karachi, Hyderabad motorways, roads in Balochistan and travelling time between Gwadar to Quetta had reduced.

He termed Nawaz Sharif as ‘Sher Shah Suri’ of Pakistan who ensured connectivity in the country through spreading a huge network of roads and motorways.

The minister said, “Nawaz Sharif has faced a lot of conspiracies and negative propoganda and he is most held accountable politician in the country’s history.”

He said that Nawaz Sharif had faced cases like ‘Iqama’ etc adding that Nawaz Sharif had not faced any corruption case.

He said that it was very unfortunate that conspiracy was hatched against Nawaz Sharif to tarnish his image and contributions for the country’s development.

He said for him Nawaz Sharif was an architect of modern Pakistan who laid foundation of modern economy in the country.

He said, “There is a need of ‘charter of Pakistan’ which may include charter of democracy, charter of economy, charter of society and charter of security in it.”

He said that Pakistan Armed Forces had defeated it’s enemy in ‘Marka-i-Haq’ and now country’s enemy was trying to weaken Pakistan through terrorism.

He said it was highly important to ensure stability in the country adding that freedom of journalism should not be misused.

He said, “We respect freedom of expression but if it is used for levelling false allegations then it is not needed.”

He said that media organizations should develop a code of conduct through which elements using freedom of expression in wrong way could be stopped.

He said that collective efforts were required to make Pakistan 1 trillion dollars economy by 2035 and 3 trillion dollars economy by 2047.

He said that different nations in the world had developed through ensuring peace, stability and continuity of policies.

Pakistan could not afford any sort of chaos, he said and added that all energies should be utilized for ensuring ‘Marka-i-Tareeqi’ in the country.

He also congratulated author of the book and appreciated his efforts in the field of journalism.