ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the credit for surge in remittances despite coronavirus pandemic went to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and confidence of overseas Pakistanis in banking channels.

Farrukh Habib, in a tweet, said due to the coronavirus pandemic, the remittances in different countries had decreased, but in Pakistan they had surged by 17 per cent.

He tagged a graph showing the World bank data about the top ten recipients, which depicted the remittances in India fell by 0.2 percent , China 13 percent, Germany 2 percent and Nigeria negative 27 percent.

Remittances in some countries increased amid the crisis (of coronavirus pandemic), and Pakistan could be seen rising among those developing nations, he added.