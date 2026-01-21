CPO distributes laptops among children of police martyrs

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jan 21 (APP):City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar distributed laptops among the talented children of police martyrs in recognition of their outstanding academic performance, reaffirming full support for their education and welfare.

The laptops were distributed during a ceremony held at the CPO Office, which was attended by families of the martyrs, the children and senior police officers.

The beneficiaries had secured excellent marks in graduation examinations which reflected their dedication, perseverance and academic excellence despite the hardships faced by their families.

The laptops were awarded to the children of Shaheed Sub Inspector (SI) Zulfiqar Ali, Head Constables Muhammad Jameel and Muhammad Afzal, and Constable Zahid Kareem.

The CPO appreciated the students for proving their merit through hard work and determination.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that the police department was utilizing all available resources for the welfare of its employees and their families. He assured that every possible support would be provided for the education and grooming of the children of police martyrs.

He also paid rich tribute to the police martyrs and termed them pride of the department. Doors of police department would always remain open for families of the martyrs, he added.