CPEC Int’l conference soon to be held: Khalid Mansoor

KARACHI, Mar 14 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs, Khalid Mansoor highlighted the execution of infrastructure and energy projects under phase-I of CPEC, and was satisfied over the progress of its second phase, which had been stamped as the period of expansion of development. From 2025-30, the period would be of CPEC maturity.



Pakistan government was extending all possible support for the early completion of phase-II. Among the joint working groups on CPEC, three on information technology, agriculture and, science and technology were more important.



He informed that soon an international conference on CPEC would be held in Islamabad.



Besides many incentives, there would window operation facility for the investors at the Special Economic Zones under CPEC.



“Chinese, please, come and invest in SEZs,” he emphasized.



Chinese Consul General in Karachi, Li Bijian appreciated the efforts of Board of Investment for organizing the successful conference on CPEC.



He noted that with the joint efforts by both the governments, first phase of CPEC had recorded remarkable achievements and made tremendous contributions to the social and economic development of Pakistan. It featured the infrastructure cooperation i.e. power, energy, road and transportation. Most of the projects were implemented under the guidance of G2G framework.

The second phase of CPEC had already started and would focus on the industrialization.



He urged that Pakistan’s relevant Federal and Provincial departments to ensure further ease of doing business , and better Customs and tax policies to encourage foreign investment.



He said the Chinese Government always attached great importance to further strengthening the existing all weather bilateral relations and cooperation with Pakistan, and China’s commitment to CPEC was strong and lasting.



Based on the present work and efforts, the Consul General assured that his Consulate was ready to work even more closely with the concerned Pakistan’s Federal and Provincial authorities to further promote and facilitate the bilateral trade, investment and cooperation, and encourage more Chinese companies to explore the investment opportunities in Pakistan, especially in Sindh and provide more policy advice to the Chinese business community and help Pakistani counterparts to conduct investment road-shows in China.



“ Investment is two-way love affair and requires steady joint efforts , dedication and support on both sides,” he remarked.



Chines envoy was of the view that Sindh province had placed to attract more foreign investment and conduct B2B cooperation. This province could play even bigger role in second phase of CPEC.



Secretary BOI, Ms. Fareena Mazhar gave short presentation on “ Investment Regime in Pakistan” and highlighted various initiatives to attract local and foreign investment.



Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Hussain Shah assured full cooperation and support in making CPEC projects in the province as big success.