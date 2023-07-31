CPEC historic project, milestone in strengthening bilateral ties: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday warmly welcomed Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on behalf of Pakistan People’s Party to participate in the 10th anniversary celebrations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“This historic project (CPEC) has been an important milestone in strengthening our bilateral relations,” the minister said while sharing her heartfelt welcome note on her official Twitter handle account for the visiting dignitary.

Senator Rehman said her party was proud of the lasting friendship between Pakistan and China which was founded by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Chairman Mao Zedong.

The minister accorded the credit of the CPEC as a proud project to President Xi Jinping and former President Asif Ali Zardari. Asif Ali Zardari made his first diplomatic visit to China after assuming the office of President to further strengthen the bilateral relations established by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, she said.

“He (Asif Ali Zardari) visited China four times in the first year (of his tenure). He visited China several times during his tenure as President. Even after leaving the presidency, he visited China along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to enhance the progress of CPEC, which is why the Chinese government named him (Zardari) the founder of CPEC,” Senator Sherry Rehman said.

She regretted that the CPEC suffered a slowdown due to the previous incompetent government.

“However, we are keen to move forward with this game-changer project. Pak-China Friendship Long live,” Senator Rehman added.