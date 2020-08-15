CPEC Authority launches internship programme for youth

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): The CPEC Authority has launched an internship programme to develop young leaders with maximum productivity.

“It is an inclusive and national project that will prove as engine of growth for the country,” Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said in his tweet on Saturday.

He informed that human and social development was the government’s priority focus.

“With 60 percent youth population, a tremendous opportunity exists to empower youth.”

He urged the youth to join this specific three months long internship.

The Authority will select 100 people with maximum age of 30 years in first internship programme that will start in October 2020.