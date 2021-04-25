As the Covid19 pandemic, unleashes with ferocity on India, the number of fresh cases rose to 0.35 million a day, Pakistan in a big humanitarian gesture, offered its arch-rival medical equipment to help it cope up with the crisis.

“As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi-PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and related items,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a tweet.

For the past four days in a row, India is recording cases of over 300,000 a day. On Sunday, it made yet another record with 3,49,691 reported cases and an almost total collapse of its health care system. However, CNN quoted health experts as saying that the real numbers can be five times higher than the official figures.

The number of total infections spiked to 16,960,172 and 192,311 official deaths. However, the situation on the ground shows that the actual number of deaths far exceeds the official figures.

Single day rise of 3,49,691 COVID-19 infections, 2,767 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,69,60,172, death toll to

Pakistan’s offer followed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message of solidarity earlier in the day with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19.

“Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together.”

The Foreign Office spokesperson said the concerned authorities of Pakistan and India could work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items.

“They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic.”

The decision of sending medical supplies was widely hailed across the country as the people have already been asking Pakistan to reach out to the people in India after witnessing the despair of people struggling to get a bed or oxygen in the Indian hospitals.

The Edhi foundation offered assistance to the Indian government and offered 50 fully equipped ambulances along with staff as India’s health services capacity choked due to rising COVID-19 cases.