COVID-19 vaccination to start from Wednesday: Asad Umar
ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said vaccination of people 60 years and older would be starting from March 10 (Wednesday).

In a tweet, Asad Umar who is also head of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for Corona virus, said the vaccinations would be done in reverse order by age, which means the registered oldest person would be vaccinated first.

