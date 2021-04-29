ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday decided to commence the vaccination of 40-49 years age citizens, across the country from May 3.

The NCOC meeting which was chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, keeping in view of the surge in global virus spread, decided to curtail inbound passenger flights to Pakistan from May 5 to May 20.

It was decided that these restrictions will be reviewed on May 18 while detailed instructions will be issued by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The forum reviewed the production and supply of oxygen and it was decided to grant import permission of 6000 metric ton of oxygen and 5000 oxygen cylinders to ramp up health care facilities in the country. The import permissions of 20 cryogenic tanks were also granted.

It is also decided to close the scrap industry of Misri Shah for diverting oxygen to the health care sector.

The forum emphasized the need for a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” strategy during the Eid holidays. In this regard comprehensive guidelines on closure of markets (with exemptions), a ban on inter-city and intra-city public transport and tourism have been issued to concerned ministries.