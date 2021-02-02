Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the federal capital will start today (Tuesday) in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his tweet, the minister who is also Chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for Corona said the Corona vaccination campaign in all the provincial capitals would start from tomorrow (February 3).

Asad Umar added that the front line health workers would receive the doses of vaccine on priority.

On Monday, Pakistan received first batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan received the consignment of 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine as a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane with the first tranche of Sinopharm vaccine landed here.