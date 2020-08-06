COVID-19 situation in Pakistan better: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the coronavirus situation in Pakistan was much better that other countries.

He, however, asked the people to continue following the standard operating procedures and precautionary measures to completely contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy of smart lockdown that helped to cope the deadly virus effectively. He urged the masses to wear masks and frequently wash hands.