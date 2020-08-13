COVID-19 recoveries reach 265,300, says NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country has reached 265,215 from out of a total of 287,300 cases of reported till date.

According to latest statistics released here by National Command and Operation Centre ( NCOC) on Friday, the total active COVID-19 cases in the country were 15,932 till date.Some 626 people have been tested positive of COVID-19 while 14 patients have been died due to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

From out of total COVID patients some 2,167 persons have been contracted the disease in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 12,062 in Blochistan, 2,426 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 15,342 in Islamabad Capital Territory ( ICT), 35,021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 94,993 in Punjab and 125,289 people were infected in Sindh.

While 6,153 patients have so far died of the virus in the country including 2,307 patients died in Sindh, 2,180 in Punjab, 1,236 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 173 in ICT, 138 in Balochistan, 60 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 59 patients died in AJK after contracting COVID-19.

Some 2,229,409 Covid tests had been carried out across the country. Currently, some 1,333 COVID patients have been admitted in 735 hospitals and undergoing treatment.

Some 23,745 COVID tests have been conducted on Thursday last including 10,754 in Sindh,6,961 in Punjab, 1,921 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,134 in ICT, 528 in Balochistan, 227 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 220 COVID tests have been conducted in AJK. No patient has been on ventilators in AJK and Balochistan.Some 144 ventilators have been occupied by the COVID patients across the country from out of a total of 1,920 ventilators allocated for the patients.