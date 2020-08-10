COVID-19 positive cases reach 284,660 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 284,660 with 539 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Monday.

Sharing the data, he said total 6,097 deaths had been reported from the disease with 15 during last 24 hours. He said 260,764 patients had been recovered while 776 were in critical condition.

He added that total 2,147,584 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 20,495 tests were conducted. He said 123,849 cases were reported from Sindh, 94,477 from Punjab, 34,692 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,261 from Islamabad, 2,334 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,906 from Balochistan and 2,141 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 5,836 active cases were reported from Sindh, 6,034 from Punjab, 1,849 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,121 from Islamabad, 363 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,396 from Balochistan and 200 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 2,272 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,170 from Punjab, 1,231 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 171 from Islamabad, 57 from Gilgit Baltistan, 138 from Balochistan and 58 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said as many as 115,741 patients had recovered in Sindh, 86,273 in Punjab, 31,612 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,969 in Islamabad, 1,914 in Gilgit Baltistan, 10,372 in Balochistan and 1,883 in AJK.