Covid-19: partial lockdown in Capital from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, May 06 (APP): The enforcement of partial lockdown in the federal capital would start on Friday evening (tomorrow) to limit spread of coronavirus during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

However, a week-long official lockdown would come into force from May 8 and would last till May 6, said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on Thursday.

In a video message shared with journalists, he said all kind of public transportation would remain temporarily suspended.

Shopping malls, business centres, commercial activities, Parks, recreational spots, bus stands would be shut down, while the enforcement teams would remain in place to enforce the orders.

He appealed the residents to complete their Eid chores before tomorrow evening to avoid any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, in a notification issued here, the local administration has made some exemption.

According to order, groceries shops, bakeries and sweet shop were allowed to remain open on daily basis till 06:00 PM. Tandoors, milk shops and takeaways would also remain open.

Similarly, Ramzan/Sasta bazars would operate till Eid-ul-Fitar.

He clarified that all hotels / rest houses in Islamabad would remain closed for the same period.