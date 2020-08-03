COVID-19 infects 219 others, claims two more lives: CM Sindh

KARACHI, Aug 03 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said that 219 new cases of coronavirus were detected when 4484 samples were tested raising the tally to 121,705 while two more patient died lifting the death toll to 2226.

In a statement issued here from CM House, the CM said that 4,484 tests were conducted which detected 219 cases that constituted five percent current detection rate. He added that so far 777,468 samples have been tested which diagnosed 121,705 cases, of them 111,249 have recovered, including 243 overnight. The overall recovery rate has been recorded at 91 percent.

According to CM, two more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2,226 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 8230 patients were under treatment, of them 7772 in home isolation, nine at Isolation Centers and 449 in different hospitals. He said that the condition of 365 patients was stated to be critical while 64 have been shifted to ventilators.

The CM said that out of 219 new cases, 95 belonged to Karachi, of them 34 to South, 29 East, 11 Central, 10 Malir, nine Korangi and two West.

He added that Kashmore has 17 cases, Ghotki 15, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Shikarpur 10, Umerkot seven, Hyderabad, Larkana and Naushehroferoze five each, Sukkur and Tando Allahayar four each, Khairpur, Dadu and Mirpurkhas three each, Kambar, Matiari, Sanghar and Sujawal two each, Jacobabad, tando Mohammad Khan, Thatta and Badin one each.

The CM urged people of Sindh to follow SOPs to stay safe.