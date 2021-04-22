ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 84,935 with 5,857 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,986 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Ninety-eight corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 91 of whom were under treatment in hospital and seven out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 98 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 28 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 85 percent, Mardan 100 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 82 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Nowshera 67 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 74 percent and Swabi 67 percent.

Around 559 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 57,591 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 12,881 in Sindh, 28,829 in Punjab, 8,007 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,344 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,096 in Balochistan, 348 in GB, and 1,086 in AJK.

Around 676,605 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 778,238 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 16,026, Balochistan 21,242, GB 5,215, ICT 71,533, KP 109,704, Punjab 279,437 and Sindh 275,081.

About 16,698 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,562 have perished in Sindh among three of them died in hospital on Wednesday.

7,718 in Punjab had died with 54 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 47 of them in the hospital and seven out of hospital. 2,990 in KP where 37 of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 649 in ICT, 226 in Balochistan among one of them died in hospital during past 24 hours, 104 in GB and 449 in AJK among three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 11,377,423 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 633 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,450 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.