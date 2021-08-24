COVID-19 claims 91 more lives, active cases tally cross 91,000

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):As many as 91corona patients lost their battle of life in last 24 hours, touching the highest tally of deaths in a day due to the fatal virus during the forth wave of COVID 19.

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded as 91,046, on Tuesday with 4,075 more people were tested positive and 2,857 people recoved from the disease during this time span.

77 of the deceased were under treatment in the hospitals and 14 were perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths were occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Out of the total 91 deaths occurred, 34 of them were on ventilators.

There were 5,513 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 123 infected people admitted during past 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 6.79 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 44 percent, Bahawalpur 66 percent, Peshawar 40 percent and Multan 67 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Abbottabad 69 percent, Swat 71 percent, Gujranwala 63 percent, and Swabi 73 percent.

Around 507 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Some 59,943 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 18,495 in Sindh, 21,217 in Punjab, 10,003 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,436 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 3,413 in Balochistan, 602 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 777 in AJK.

Around 1,015,519 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,131,659 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 30,865, Balochistan 31,865, GB 9,687, ICT 96,771, KP 157,721, Punjab 382,332 and Sindh 422,418.

About 25,094 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 6,627 people perished in Sindh, 13 of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospitals on Monday.

11,605 people died in Punjab died with 48 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. Some 38 individuals died in the hospitals and 10 out of the hospitals.

As many as 4,819 people expired in KP, 20 of them died in hospitals and two out of the hospitals on Monday, 852 individuals died in ICT, 336 people died in Balochistan, one of them died in the hospital on Monday, 170 infected people perished in GB, and 685 people died in AJK, five of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Monday.

A total of 17,336,393 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Some 6,060 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.