COVID-19 claims 70 lives, infects 4,825 more people

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 89,219 with 4,825 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,234 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 65 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and five out of the hospitals in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed by the Punjab.

Out of the total 70 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 24 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 62 percent, Mardan 65 percent, Gujranwala 81 percent and Lahore 70 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swabi 75 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 79 percent and Swat 68 percent.

Around 570 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan.

Some 50,161 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 16,983 in Sindh, 19,445 in Punjab, 7,709 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,725 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,036 in Balochistan, 333 in GB, and 975 in AJK.

Around 694,046 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 800,452 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 16,591, Balochistan 21,743, GB 5,258, ICT 73,450, KP 114,077, Punjab 290,788 and Sindh 278,545.

About 17,187 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,599 have perished in Sindh among four of them died in hospital and two out of the hospital on Sunday.

7,990 in Punjab had died with 26 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 24 of them in the hospital and two out of hospital. 3,134 in KP where 31 of them died in hospital on Sunday, 665 in ICT among five deaths occurred in the hospital during past 24 hours, 232 in Balochistan, 105 in GB among one death occurred in hospital during past 24 hours and 462 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Sunday.

A total of 11,588,932 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 634 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,810 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.