KARACHI, May 16 (APP):As many as 7 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,801 and 1,116 new cases emerged when 14,792 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 7 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,801 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 14,792 samples were tested which detected 1,116 cases that constituted 7.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,853,332 tests have been conducted against which 299,177 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.3 percent or 276,076 patients have recovered, including 487 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,300 patients were under treatment, of them 17,535 were in home isolation, 748 at different hospitals & 148 patients in Isolation Centers. He added that the condition of 718 patients was stated to be critical, including 58 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,116 new cases, 365 have been detected from Karachi, including 164 East, 69 South, 65 Central, 53 Korangi, 15 West & 12 Malir. Jamshoro has 145, Dadu 96, Hyderabad 93, Sanghar 45, Naushero Feroze 43, Nawabshah 42, Thatto 37, Badin 36, Khairpur 29, Ghotki 25, Tado Mohammad Khan 21, Matiari 19, Tando Allahyar 19, Umarkot 15, Qambar-Shahdadkot 11, Mirpurkhas 8, Sukkur 7, Larkano 5, Jacobabad & Sujawal one each.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.