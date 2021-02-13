ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The national tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 25,649 with 1,262 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,481 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty eight corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 55 of them were under treatment in hospital and three in their respective quarantines and homes on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

It added that out of the total 58 deaths during last 24 hours 37 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 37 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 28 percent, Peshawar 25 percent and

Lahore 35 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 40 percent, Multan 23 percent, and Lahore 22 percent.

Around 259 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 37,115 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 10,679 in Sindh, 13,142 in Punjab, 6,879 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,065 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 474 in Balochistan, 369 in GB, and 507 in AJK.

Around 523,700 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 561,625 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,408, Balochistan 18,924, GB 4,937, ICT 42,513, KP 69,386, Punjab 163,367 and Sindh 253,090.

About 12,276 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,199 perished in Sindh among 16 of them died on Friday in hospital.

5,026 in Punjab had died with 32 deaths in past 24 hours. 29 of them died in the hospital and three out of the hospital on Friday. 1,986 in KP where six of them died in hospital on Friday, 484 in ICT among one of them in the hospital during past 24 hours,

198 in Balochistan among one of them died in the hospital, 102 in GB and 281 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Friday.

A total of 8,399,623 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,143 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.