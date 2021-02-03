COVID-19 claims 56 lives, infects 1,384 more people

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP): The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 33,184 with 1,384 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,509 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty Six corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 53 were under treatment in hospital and three in their respective homes or quarantines died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab.

It added that out of the total 56 deaths during last 24 hours 35 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 39 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 31 percent, Peshawar 28 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 44 percent, Multan 34 ,percent, Karachi 31 percent and Rawalpindi 24 percent.

Around 289 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 35,460 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 9,018 in Sindh, 13,047 in Punjab, 6,018 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,248 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 424 in Balochistan, 324 in GB, and 381 in AJK.

Around 504,046 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 549,032 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,073, Balochistan 18,836, GB 4,910, ICT 41,561, KP 67,589, Punjab 158,793 and Sindh 248,270.

About 11,802 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,033 perished in Sindh among 29 of them died on Tuesday. 26 of them died in hospital and three out of the hospital.

4,806 in Punjab had died with 13 deaths in past 24 hours in the hospital. 1,923 in KP where 11 of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 475 in ICT, 196 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 267 in AJK with three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 8,041,254 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,470 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.