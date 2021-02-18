COVID-19 claims 52 lives, infects 1,272 more people

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 24,176 with 1,272 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,052 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 48 of them were under treatment in hospital and four in their respective quarantines and homes on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 21 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 32 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 36 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 40 percent, Multan 32 percent, and Lahore 23 percent.

Around 240 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 36,543 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 10,691 in Sindh, 12,269 in Punjab, 7,175 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,783 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 596 in Balochistan, 355 in GB, and 674 in AJK.

Around 530,597 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 567,261 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,629, Balochistan 18,958, GB 4,945, ICT 43,029, KP 70,306, Punjab 165,716 and Sindh 254,678.

About 12,488 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,138 perished in Sindh among 24 of them died during past 24 hours. 22 of them died in the hospital and two out of the hospital.

5,114 in Punjab had died with 30 deaths in past 24 hours. 29 of them died in the hospital and one out of the hospital on Tuesday. 2,015 in KP where eight of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 487 in ICT among one of them in the hospital on Wednesday, 199 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 284 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 8,567,761 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,111 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.