COVID-19 claims 48 lives, over 2,400 new cases reported

ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (APP):The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday reached 33,124 with 2,435 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,313 people recovered from the coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Forty eight corona patients, 44 of whom were under treatment in hospital and four in their homes or quarantines died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh.

It added that out of the total 48 deaths during last 24 hours 26 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 300 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 42 percent, ICT 39 percent, Bahawalpur 41 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

Some 38,369 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 12,461 in Sindh, 14,804 in Punjab, 5,581 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,492 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 500 in Balochistan, 312 in GB, and 219 in AJK.

Around 453,828 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 497,510 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,430, Balochistan 18,314, GB 4,878, ICT 38,842, KP 60,536, Punjab 143,511 and Sindh 222,999.

About 10,558 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,670 perished in Sindh among 17 of them died on Thursday. 13 of them died in hospital and Four out of the hospital.

4,221 in Punjab had died with 18 deaths in past 24 hours where all perished in the hospital on Thursday. 1,710 in KP where Eight of them died in hospital on Thursday, 436 in ICT among Three of them died in hospital on Thursday, 186 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 234 in AJK where Two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Thursday.

A total of 7,002,706 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 627 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,801 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.