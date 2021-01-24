ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Sunday reached 34,628 with 1,594 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,981 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty eight corona patients, 39 were under treatment in hospital and nine in their respective homes or quarantines died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

It added that out of the total 48 deaths during last 24 hours 23 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 38 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 35 percent, Bahawalpur 32 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 45 percent, Multan 36 percent, Karachi 38 percent and Rawalpindi 27 percent.

Around 304 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 40,285 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 6,207 in Sindh, 19,090 in Punjab, 6,513 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,102 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 596 in Balochistan, 358 in GB, and 419 in AJK.

Around 486,489 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 532,412 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,795, Balochistan 18,736, GB 4,901, ICT 40,713, KP 65,287, Punjab 153,410 and Sindh 240,570.

About 11,295 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,888 perished in Sindh among 13 of them died on Saturday. Eight of them died in hospital and five out of the hospital.

4,561 in Punjab had died with 24 deaths in past 24 hours. 21 of them perished in the hospital and three out of the hospital. 1,832 in KP where six of them died in hospital on Saturday, 465 in ICT among two of them died in the hospital on Saturday, 193 in Balochistan where one death in hospital was recorded in past 24 hours, 102 in GB and 254 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital and one out of hospital on Saturday.

A total of 7,642,665 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,767 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.