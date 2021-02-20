ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 24,081 with 1,340 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,362 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty six corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 35 of them were under treatment in hospital and one in their respective quarantines and homes on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 25 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 33 percent, Peshawar 23 percent and Lahore 36 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 34 percent, Multan 22 percent, and Lahore 25 percent.

Around 240 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 42,332 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 12,205 in Sindh, 16,130 in Punjab, 7,268 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,142 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 504 in Balochistan, 570 in GB, and 513 in AJK.

Around 533,202 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 569,846 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,718, Balochistan 18,972, GB 4,951, ICT 43,282, KP 70,716, Punjab 166,777 and Sindh 255,430.

About 12,563 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4276 perished in Sindh among nine of them died during past 24 hours. Eight of them died in the hospital and one out of the hospital.

5,185 in Punjab had died with 19 deaths in past 24 hours occurred in the hospital. 2,027 in KP where seven of them died in hospital on Friday, 488 in ICT, 199 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 286 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Friday.

A total of 8,644,847 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,050 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.