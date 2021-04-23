COVID-19 claims 144 lives, infects 5,870 more people

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP):The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 84,976 with 5,870 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 5,685 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and forty-four corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 133 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 11 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 144 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 57 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 85 percent, Mardan 65 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 82 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Nowshera 71 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 76 percent and Mardan 70 percent.

Around 562 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 53,818 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 12,659 in Sindh, 26,091 in Punjab, 7,729 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,713 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,135 in Balochistan, 391 in GB, and 1,100 in AJK.

Around 682,290 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 784,108 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 16,193, Balochistan 21,365, GB 5,241, ICT 72,150, KP 110,875, Punjab 282,469 and Sindh 275,815.

About 16,842 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,576 have perished in Sindh among 14 of them died in hospital on Thursday.

7,799 in Punjab had died with 81 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 72 of them in the hospital and nine out of hospital. 3,029 in KP where 37 of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Thursday, 652 in ICT among three deaths occurred in the hospital during past 24 hours, 227 in Balochistan among one of them died in hospital during past 24 hours, 104 in GB and 455 in AJK among six of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Thursday.

A total of 11,431,241 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 633 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,534 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.