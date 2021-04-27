ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 87,794 with 4,487 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 5,770 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and forty-two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 127 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 15 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 142 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 60 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 78 percent, Mardan 73 percent, Gujranwala 81 percent and Lahore 69 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Rawalpindi 63 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 89 percent and Mardan 67 percent.

Around 599 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan.

Some 43,981 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 11,855 in Sindh, 19,368 in Punjab, 6,924 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,423 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 480 in Balochistan, 319 in GB, and 612 in AJK.

Around 699,816 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 804,939 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 16,659, Balochistan 21,803, GB 5,272, ICT 73,804, KP 114,661, Punjab 293,468 and Sindh 279,272.

About 17,329 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,605 have perished in Sindh among four of them died in hospital and two out of the hospital on Monday.

8,097 in Punjab had died with 107 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 95 of them in the hospital and 12 out of hospital. 3,156 in KP where 22 of them died in hospital on Monday, 670 in ICT among five deaths occurred in the hospital during past 24 hours, 232 in Balochistan, 105 in GB among one death occurred in hospital during past 24 hours and 464 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital and one out of hospital on Monday.

A total of 11,632,913 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 6,149 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.