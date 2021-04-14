COVID-19 claims 135 lives, infects 4,681 more people

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 76,757 with 4,681 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,645 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundren and thirty five corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 126 of whom were under treatment in hospital and nine out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 135 deaths occured during last 24 hours, 45 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 51 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 79 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swabi 95 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 74 percent and Charsadda 93 percent.

Around 504 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 48,092 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 10,176 in Sindh, 22,781 in Punjab, 6,874 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,493 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,230 in Balochistan, 535 in GB, and 1,003 in AJK.

Around 641,912 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 734,423 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 14,837, Balochistan 20,499, GB 5,140, ICT 67,491, KP 101,045, Punjab 255,571 and Sindh 269,840.

About 15,754 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,530 have perished in Sindh.

7,141 in Punjab had died with 79 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 70 of them in the hospital and nine out of hospital. 2,732 in KP where 49 of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 619 in ICT among two of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 219 in Balochistan among two of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 103 in GB and 410 in AJK among three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 10,878,086 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,056 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.