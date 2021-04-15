COVID-19 claims 118 lives, infects 5,395 more people

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 77,294 with 5,395 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 118 people died from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Out of total 118 died due to coronavirus during past 24 hours, 112 of whom were under treatment in hospital and six out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most death were occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however out of total 118 deaths during last 24 hours, 43 patients died on ventilators, during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 51 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 82 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swabi 93 percent, Charsadda 93 percent, Peshawar 75 percent and Gujranwala 85 percent.

Around 509 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 64,685 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 9,923 in Sindh, 37,775 in Punjab, 8,519 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,178 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1000 in Balochistan, 565 in GB, and 725 in AJK.

Around 646,652 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 739,818 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 14,978, Balochistan 20,580, GB 5,153, ICT 68,066, KP 10,2290, Punjab 258,441 and Sindh 270,310.

About 15,872 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,533 have perished in Sindh so far, out of which two of them died in hospital and one out of hospital during past 24 hours.

7209 in Punjab had died with 63 deaths occurred in hospital and five out of hospital during past 24 hours.

Around 2,761 died in KP so far where 29 of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 625 in ICT among six deaths in hospital during past 24 hours, 221 in Balochistan where two of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 103 in GB and 420 in AJK among ten of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 10,942,771 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,106 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.