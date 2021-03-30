ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 48,566 with 4,048 more people tested positive for the deadly virus out of 46,269 tests conducted during last 24 hours.

Around 100 corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 92 of whom were under treatment in hospital and eight out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 100 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, 33 of the deceased had died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 67 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 67 percent, Gujranwala 60 percent and Lahore 63 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 74 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 81 percent and Swat 84 percent.

Around 413 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 46, 269 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 9,030 in Sindh, 23,664 in Punjab, 6,002 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,126 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 466 in Balochistan, 257 in GB, and 724 in AJK.

Around 600,278 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic spread, a total of 663,200 cases were detected including the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far.

About 14,356 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,495 have died in Sindh, out of which four were died in hospital on Monday.

6,319 died in Punjab with 66 deaths occurred in the hospital and and seven out of hospital in last 24 hours.

2,319 died in KP with 17 died in hospital on Monday, 563 died in ICT with two died in hospital during past 24 hours, 207 died in Balochistan with one in the hospital, 103 in GB and 350 in AJK with two in hospital on Monday.

A total of 10,153,364 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,749 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country.