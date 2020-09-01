COVID-19 active cases reach 8,881 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 01 (APP):National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus Tuesday said that so far 8,881 COVID-19 active cases were reported across the country.

According to NCOC official, the COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 296,149 with only 300 new cases reported during last 24 hours.

Sharing the data, he said total 6,298 deaths had been reported from the disease with only four during last 24 hours. He said 280,970 patients had been recovered while 1,044 patients admitted across the country in 735 hospitals with COVID facilities.

He added that total 20,882 tests had been conducted in last 24 hours. He added 5,247 tests had been conducted in Sindh, 8,805 tests in Punjab, 3,600 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,706 in Islamabad, 267 in Gilgit Baltistan, 230 in Balochistan and 27 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 129,469 cases were reported from Sindh, 96,832 from Punjab, 36,118 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,649 from Islamabad, 2,903 from Gilgit Baltistan, 12,879 from Balochistan and 2,299 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 2,403 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,199 from Punjab, 1,250 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 175 from Islamabad, 67 from Gilgit Baltistan, 141 from Balochistan and 63 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 280,970 patients recovered so far across the country making it a significance account.

He added there was no patient on vent in AJK, GB and Balochistan while 92 vents occupied out of 1,920 allocated vents for COVID-19.