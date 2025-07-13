Court upholds cancellation of e-parking contract with AJCL in Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):A lower court in Islamabad has upheld the decision by the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to cancel the e-parking contract awarded to AJCL company, terming the termination fully legal and in accordance with administrative procedures.

The court dismissed AJCL’s appeal, reinforcing the government’s commitment to transparency, legal supremacy, and public interest.

Senior advocate Nazir Jawad, representing CDA and DMA, presented what the court described as “solid legal evidence” to defend the cancellation of the contract.

The contract with AJCL was officially revoked in June 2025 after the company was found to be in serious breach of multiple clauses, including financial irregularities and failure to implement a cashless system for parking.

The CDA spokesperson told APP that, multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) were also filed by both the DMA and concerned citizens at local police stations against the company.

AJCL subsequently challenged the contract termination, requesting that parking sites not be reclaimed and that the proposed re-auctioning of smart parking sites be halted.

However, the court rejected all such claims, declaring them baseless and upholding the DMA’s actions as legally sound and procedurally proper.

Legal experts and civic stakeholders alike have praised the decision, calling it a major step toward enforcing transparency, upholding the rule of law, and improving urban services in Islamabad.

“This judgment empowers us to take stronger, more effective steps for enhancing public amenities,” said a senior CDA official.

“This verdict is a testament to our commitment to good governance, transparency, and merit-based decisions,” said Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa in a statement on Sunday.

The verdict has been hailed by CDA officials as a precedent-setting move under the leadership of Member Administration Talat Mahmood and Deputy DG Enforcement and Director DMA Dr. Anam Fatima.

The CDA reiterated its commitment to modernizing urban infrastructure, promising that no lapses in governance or public service delivery would be tolerated.

“All future projects, especially smart parking systems, will be executed with utmost transparency and accountability,” the CDA said in an official statement.