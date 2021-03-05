Court summons Saleem Mandviwala in NAB reference

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday summoned Senator Saleem Mandviwala and other accused on March 16, for indictment in reference pertaining to Kidney Hills’ plot allotments.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Pakistan People Party (PPP)’s Senator Saleem Mandviwala and other accused appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the judge asked the NAB prosecutor regarding submission of supplementary reference against the accused. The NAB prosecutor request the court to continue the trial in reference which had already be filed.

The court directed all the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing for indictment process.