Court sine die adjourns 2 ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’ cases against PTI founder

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday sine die adjourned two cases linked to the 2022 Haqiqi Azadi March against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), following arguments from the defence during a hearing.

Judicial Magistrate Azhar Nadeem heard the matter related to two cases registered against the PTI founder at Kohsar police station.

During the proceedings, defence counsel Sardar Muhammad Masroof Advocate appeared on behalf of the PTI founder and informed the court about the status of the cases.

The lawyer told the court that both cases date back to 2022 and that several co-accused have already been acquitted. He said that an acquittal application filed by the defence has been pending for the last two years.

Sardar Masroof further stated that the PTI founder has not been produced before the court in these cases. He requested the court to adjourn the hearing until the next day so that arguments on the acquittal plea could be presented.

The defence counsel argued that under the law, the court has the authority either to hear the acquittal application or disposed off. He added that the court could decide either option as per legal procedure.

After hearing the submissions, the court sine die adjourned both cases against the PTI founder