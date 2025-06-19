Court sets dates for Gandapur in audio leak, weapons cases

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):The lower court of Islamabad on Thursday cancelled arrest warrants against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in two separate cases and set to appear in court for indictment in one case and to record his statement in the other.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasir Minallah Baloch heard the audio leak case registered at Golra Police Station against KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

During the hearing, the judge cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrants issued earlier and scheduled July 17 for the framing of charges.

Gandapur’s lawyer, Raja Zahoor-ul-Hassan, informed the court that his client had already secured protective bail from the Peshawar High Court. The court, accepting the submission, directed Gandapur to appear in person on July 17 for the formal indictment.

During the hearing, Gandapur asked the judge if he could speak, then questioned the basis of the case. He said, “Is asking about a license a crime? I should have been given an award, but instead, a case was filed against me.”

The court responded that such matters would be considered on merit and pointed out that Gandapur had failed to appear in court regularly.

Gandapur replied that he had appeared several times and noted that he had another court appearance scheduled on July 2 in a separate case.

The judge made it clear that the chief minister’s attendance would be necessary for the indictment and adjourned the hearing until July 17.

Separately, Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti heard a case related to alleged recovery of liquor and weapons from Gandapur, which was registered at Bhara Kahu Police Station.

Gandapur appeared before the magistrate, leading to the cancellation of his arrest warrants in this case as well. The court then directed him to respond to a questionnaire under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which is used to record the statement of an accused person.

The judge asked when the written response would be submitted. Gandapur assured the court that he would file it after the budget presentation in the KP Assembly.

The court then adjourned the hearing until July 2 for further proceedings.