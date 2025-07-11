Court reserves verdict on Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal plea in May 9 case

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Friday reserved its decision on a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi seeking acquittal in the May 9 unrest case.

The case was heard in the court of Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khan at the Islamabad District and Sessions Court.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, along with others, is accused in a case linked to the May 9 incidents.

During the proceedings, Qureshi’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, appeared before the court and argued that several co-accused have already been acquitted in the same case.

He pointed out that on March 8, 2025, the court had acquitted other individuals involved in the matter.

Bukhari maintained that Qureshi was accused of acting on a video message from the founder of PTI, which allegedly led to acts of vandalism. He requested the court to dismiss the charges against his client on similar grounds as those previously acquitted.

Following the arguments, the court reserved its decision on Qureshi’s acquittal plea. The case was initially registered at Tarnol Police Station.

Meanwhile, the hearing of another case related to the Haqeeqi Azadi March, involving the PTI founder and party workers, could not proceed due to the unavailability of PTI founder.

The court marked the attendance of the other accused and adjourned the proceedings without further developments.

Advocate Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan appeared on behalf of PTI workers during the hearing.