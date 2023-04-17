Court reserves judgment on Gandapur’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):A local court on Monday reserved its judgment on post-arrest bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur in a case registered by Golra Police Station.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan heard the bail case of PTI’s leader filed through his lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat.

At the outset of hearing, Prosecutor Muhammad Adnan said the prosecution had collected the recording transcript of Gandapur’s telephonic calls aired by television channels from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and sent it for forensic analysis.

Preparations for creating unrest before any incident was also a crime, he said, adding the accused had changed his statement several times during custody.

The police officials informed the court that report on the audiotape was yet awaited.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the first information report (FIR) was registered against his client on the charges of instigating the public against institutions. The person to whom his client was talking as per the audiotape still did not come on surface, he said, adding the local TV channel should also have been named in the case for running the recording.

The lawyer said his client had not given such remarks at any public gathering. He was accused of gathering weapons, but he had never committed that crime.

His client neither used any group against the institution nor any fanatic group came on surface, he said and asked whether the prosecution had recovered the weapons from his client.

The lawyer further said that his client had never spoken against the integrity of the country, and prayed to the court to grant post-arrest bail to his client.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment and fixed the case for Tuesday and also summoned the investigation officer of the case.