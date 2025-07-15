Court rejects request to release car used in TikToker Sana Yousaf’s murder case

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday rejected a plea to release a car allegedly used in the murder of TikToker Sana Yousaf, marking a significant development in the case.

The decision came after police confirmed the vehicle’s connection to the suspect.

The court heard the case related to the vehicle rented by the accused, Umar Hayat, in the murder of TikToker Sana Yousaf.

During the proceedings, the owner of the car filed a petition seeking custody of the vehicle, arguing that neither he nor his car was involved in the crime. The petitioner also stated that he was not named or wanted in the investigation.

However, police opposed the request, telling the court that the suspect had used the vehicle both before and after committing the crime. Police further informed that the car had been recovered on the suspect’s identification.

Police added that the vehicle owner did not provide the rental agreement or any CCTV footage to support his claim. Investigators also mentioned that both the vehicle owner and the driver are still required to provide their statements in connection with the case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court dismissed the petition seeking the car’s release, allowing police to keep it as evidence in the ongoing investigation.