Court records testimony of 4 witnesses in Mazari–Chattha tweet case, hearing adjourned till Nov 24

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):A total of four prosecution witnesses recorded their statements in the case against Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha on a controversial tweet, prompting the court to adjourn the proceedings to November 24 for cross-examination.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka completed the recording of statements from all prosecution witnesses in the case filed by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) against Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha.

The judge also directed that a state counsel be appointed for Mazari and adjourned the hearing until November 24, when cross-examination will begin.

At the start of the hearing, both Mazari and Chattha were absent for the third consecutive time. The court briefly paused the proceedings. Chattha later appeared, while Mazari’s lawyer represented her.

The judge directed the prosecution to record witness testimonies. Chattha objected, stating that evidence should not be recorded in the absence of an accused. He told the court he would leave the courtroom and asked the judge to continue the case alone. Following this exchange, Chattha and Mazari’s lawyer stepped out, but the proceedings resumed as directed.

Chattha’s state-appointed counsel, Kifayatullah Wazir, also reached the court.

Complainant Shehroz Riaz was the first to record his statement. The prosecution submitted a USB containing a video of Mazari’s speech, which was played in court. Eleven pages of tweets were also added to the case file.

The second witness, Muhammad Waseem, and the third witness, NCCIA office assistant Afzal Hussain, also recorded their statements. The final testimony came from the investigating officer, Imran Haider.

With all prosecution witnesses heard, the court issued a letter to appoint a state counsel for Mazari. Chattha already has state representation through Wazir.

The court adjourned further proceedings until November 24, directing that cross-examination of witnesses be conducted on the next hearing date.