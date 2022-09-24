Court issues written order regarding suspension of Dar’s warrants

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):An Accountability Court (AC) on Saturday issued a written order regarding suspension of arrest warrants against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The order said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not raised any objection on the petition filed by former finance minister.

According to the application, Ishaq Dar could not appear before court due to illness and suspension of his passport.

It further said that the purpose of the issuance of the arrest warrants was to ensure the attendance of accused during trial. It was necessary to give him one opportunity to appear if he wanted to surrender, court added.

The court said that it was giving chance to Ishaq Dar for surrender before it till October 7, after returning the home country. The arrest warrants against him would remain suspended till that time.

The court stopped the authorities from arresting Ishaq Dar and instructed him to surrender voluntarily.

AC-Judge Muhammad Bashir issued the written order in the case. It may be mentioned here that the court had issued his permanent arrest warrants in May this year on his continuous disappearance in reference pertaining holding assets beyond sources of income.