Court issues notice to Fawad Chaudhry in defamation suit filed by Sheikh Waqas

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday issued a notice to former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a defamation case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Waqas Akram, following the submission of court fees by the petitioner’s legal team.

The hearing was held in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sohail Sheikh.

During the proceedings, Sheikh Waqas Akram’s lawyers confirmed the payment of the required court fees, after which the judge formally issued notice to Fawad Chaudhry.

The court has now scheduled the next hearing for July 29, when both parties are expected to present their arguments.

Sheikh Waqas Akram has filed a defamation claim of Rs. 1 billion against Fawad Chaudhry. The case stems from alleged remarks made by Chaudhry, which Akram claims have damaged his reputation.

With the issuance of the notice, the legal process is set to move forward later this month.