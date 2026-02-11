Court issues non-bailable warrants of KP CM Sohail Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday moved forward in a case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, as the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants due to his absence from proceedings.

Senior Civil Judge Abbas Shah heard the case, which relates to allegations of making misleading claims against state institutions and harming their credibility.

During the hearing, the accused did not appear before the court. Taking notice of the non-appearance, the judge issued non-bailable warrants and directed authorities to arrest Sohail Afridi and present him before the court.

The case has been registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. According to the prosecution, the matter concerns statements attributed to the accused that were shared through digital platforms.

After issuing the warrants, the court adjourned further hearing of the case until February 21. The court directed law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with the arrest order and submit a report at the next hearing.