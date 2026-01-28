Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against KP CM Sohail Afridi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi in a case related to allegations against state institutions.

The court also directed authorities to arrest him and present him before the court, citing his failure to appear during proceedings.

Senior Civil Judge Abbas Shah presided over the hearing of the matter registered against Sohail Afridi.

During the proceedings, the court noted the accused’s absence and moved to issue non-bailable arrest warrants to ensure his presence.

According to court records, the case involves accusations of spreading misleading claims and harming the credibility of state institutions. The complaint has been registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has filed the case against Sohail Afridi under relevant sections of the law. The court was informed that notices had already been issued, but the accused did not appear.

After issuing the arrest warrants, the court adjourned further hearing of the case until February 10. Authorities have been instructed to comply with the court order and submit a report on the execution of the warrants at the next hearing.