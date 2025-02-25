17.7 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalCourt issues arrest warrants for suspects in attack on Sindh House
National

Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attack on Sindh House

0
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday issued arrest warrants for suspects involved in the attack on Sindh House during the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder.
The case was heard by Civil Judge Shahzad Khan at the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad.
The court issued arrest warrants for the accused who failed to appear during the hearing.
The attack on Sindh House, which occurred amid political tensions, has been linked to former PTI MNAs Fahim Khan and Ataullah Niazi, who are named as suspects in the case.
The hearing has been adjourned until May 5, with further proceedings expected to shed light on the incident.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan