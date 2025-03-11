Court issues arrest warrants for PTI leaders in ‘Azadi March’ cases

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday issued the arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in connection with the ‘Azadi March’ cases.

Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Abbas Shah conducted hearings for two cases filed against PTI leaders, but none of the accused appeared in court. As a result, arrest warrants were issued for key figures, including Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Nawaz.

Both cases, in which PTI’s founder and other members are named, are related to the political party’s recent demonstrations.

The defendants had filed for acquittal, but no arguments could be made for their defense during today’s hearing. Judge Abbas Shah remarked that he would consider the acquittal requests only in the presence of the accused.

The defense lawyer argued that several cases had been decided in the absence of the PTI founder, with acquittals granted.

However, the court adjourned the further hearings in the cases until April 23.