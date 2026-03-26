Court issues arrest warrants for KP CM in PECA case, hearing set for April 9

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi in a case related to allegations against state institutions.

The court also directed authorities to arrest him and present him at the next hearing.

The case was heard at by Senior Civil Judge Abbas Shah. During the hearing, the court noted the absence of Sohail Afridi and ordered the issuance of non-bailable warrants.

According to the case details, the CM is accused of making statements that allegedly misled the public and affected the reputation of state institutions. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The court directed law enforcement authorities to ensure the arrest of the accused and his appearance before the court. Following the proceedings, the judge adjourned the hearing until April 9 for further action.