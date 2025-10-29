Court issues arrest warrants against Imaan Mazari’s husband

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):A local court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Hadi Ali Chatha in the controversial tweet case against him and Iman Mazari Advocate.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majuka issued an arrest warrant against Hadi Ali Chatha and ordered that the accused be arrested and presented in court. The court also ordered the cancellation of Hadi Ali Chatha’s bail bonds.

During the hearing, Judge Muhammad Afzal Majuka remarked that, apparently, the accused had not submitted the bonds.

The judge directed the investigation officer to arrest Hadi Ali Chatha and present him. However, after the order was issued, Hadi Ali Chatha reached the courtroom, to which the court said that the order has been issued, now you should appear tomorrow.