Court initiates process to declare accused as absconders

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday initiated proceeding to declare accused as proclaimed offenders due to continuous absence in November 26, protest case against PTI workers and leaders.

The ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case against PTI workers and Azam Khan Swati. During the hearing, Azam Swati appeared in the court along with his lawyer Murtaza Turi and said that the court should order the police to provide a list of the police personnel who were on duty at that time.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra said that he is not an investigation officer and cannot give any direction. The investigation has been completed to your extent and a challan has been issued. If you want further investigation, you can request the police.

The purpose of the investigation is to find the truth and not just collect evidence against the accused.

The court initiated proceedings to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders and adjourned the further hearing of the case till February 13.